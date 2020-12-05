Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Big Lots stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.47. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

