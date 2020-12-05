BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a sell rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a sell rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.58.

BigCommerce stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $13,966,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,849,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,069,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

