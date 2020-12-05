Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:BH opened at $121.94 on Thursday. Biglari has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $277.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.28 per share, for a total transaction of $129,336.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,848. Insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biglari by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Biglari in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biglari in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Biglari in the second quarter valued at $242,000.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

