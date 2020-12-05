Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:BH opened at $121.94 on Thursday. Biglari has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $277.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biglari by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Biglari in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biglari in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Biglari in the second quarter valued at $242,000.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
