Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2020 earnings at $33.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lowered Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.13.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $245.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.68. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.