BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $214.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.76.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In other news, CEO James Keenan bought 80,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $210,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

