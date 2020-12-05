Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272 in the last three months. 24.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Apron (APRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.