BMO Capital Markets Raises Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $80.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.38.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $62.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.22.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

