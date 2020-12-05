Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Boingo Wireless from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $685.78 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.