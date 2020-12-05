Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of Halliburton worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.

HAL stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

