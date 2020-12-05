Boston Partners Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Booking were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Booking by 39.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 12.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,125.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,875.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,763.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,138.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,835.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

