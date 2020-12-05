Boston Partners Purchases 3,055 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Boston Partners lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.23.

SLG stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.