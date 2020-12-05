Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

BDGE stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc acquired 21,496 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,784.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,845 shares of company stock worth $489,677. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.