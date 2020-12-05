Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BCOV. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.70.

BCOV opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.39 million, a P/E ratio of -47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 6.9% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,115,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Brightcove by 74.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

