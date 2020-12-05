British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 610,881 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of BTI opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

