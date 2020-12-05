Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.34. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 2.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit