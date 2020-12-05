Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.34. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 2.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.