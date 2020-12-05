Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.60.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $231.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.40. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,465 shares of company stock worth $4,758,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.