Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.60.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $231.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.40. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,465 shares of company stock worth $4,758,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit