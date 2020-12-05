C Christian Winkle Purchases 3,775 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Director C Christian Winkle bought 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $55,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,351.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

C Christian Winkle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, C Christian Winkle acquired 3,735 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $55,987.65.

On Tuesday, November 17th, C Christian Winkle acquired 5,950 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $83,419.00.

BZH stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.