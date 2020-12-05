C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRE. TheStreet upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

