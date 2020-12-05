CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CACI International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.25.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $246.89 on Tuesday. CACI International has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.36.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,135,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CACI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

