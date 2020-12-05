Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAC. TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. Camden National has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $546.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camden National by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden National by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 172,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

