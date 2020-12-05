Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

MTCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00). Equities analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments acquired 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth $260,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth $906,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine during the third quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine during the third quarter worth $3,403,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.