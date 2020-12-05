Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS.
Shares of CM opened at $86.73 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.94%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
