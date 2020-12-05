Carl Douglas Anderson II Sells 1,917 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39.

MTOR stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritor in the second quarter worth about $15,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meritor by 2,875.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 198,077 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,841,000. AJO LP increased its position in Meritor by 151.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 87,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 400.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

