Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 413 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 195.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $339.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.12 and its 200-day moving average is $342.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.