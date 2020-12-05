Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 12.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 122.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

