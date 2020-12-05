Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $20.76 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,905 shares of company stock valued at $383,846. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

