Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Corning by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 647,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 189.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

