Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 208 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 778,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,053,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Genuine Parts by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,797 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 58,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $107.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

