Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.39.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.