Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24,198 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Seagen worth $74,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after buying an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after buying an additional 720,131 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after buying an additional 414,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Seagen by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,074,000 after buying an additional 274,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.12.

Seagen stock opened at $179.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.45. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.37, for a total transaction of $1,354,398.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,010 shares of company stock worth $26,345,071. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

