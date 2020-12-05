Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $80.99 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $80,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.46.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $209.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

