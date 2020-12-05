Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 174,511 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,511 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Generac worth $71,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Generac by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $205.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $234.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

