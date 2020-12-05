Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,797 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of United Rentals worth $86,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,584,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $245.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $245.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

