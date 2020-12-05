Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 55,975 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,975 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $78,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 650,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after buying an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 167,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $142.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.12.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

