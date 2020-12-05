Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:CHYI opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49. Chykingyoung Investment Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile
Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.