Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CHYI opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49. Chykingyoung Investment Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

