Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CHYI opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49. Chykingyoung Investment Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

