Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

