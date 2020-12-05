Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearfield currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

CLFD opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.65 million, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $330,219.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,154,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 11,220 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $269,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283. 18.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

