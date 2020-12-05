Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCHGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

