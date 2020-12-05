Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

CTSH opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,723.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,911 shares of company stock worth $4,655,898. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.