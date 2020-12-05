Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CFBI opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 million, a P/E ratio of 331.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Community First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Community First Bancshares worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

