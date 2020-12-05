Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $805.68 million during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10,531.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,494 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,525,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

