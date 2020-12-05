Comparing Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) & The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and The E.W. Scripps’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. $5.27 billion 0.94 $240.56 million $0.42 20.38 The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.79 -$18.38 million $0.05 276.60

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has higher revenue and earnings than The E.W. Scripps. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and The E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. 1 1 2 0 2.25 The E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.75%. Given Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is more favorable than The E.W. Scripps.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and The E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. -4.94% -5.26% -1.62% The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60%

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1969 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. It operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

