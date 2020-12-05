Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,400.00.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.06. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

