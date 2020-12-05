Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.94 million, a PE ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 19.3% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after acquiring an additional 207,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 312,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.