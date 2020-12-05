Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.79.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) alerts:

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,690.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.