Credit Suisse Group Increases Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$47.50

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$46.00 to C$47.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NPI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.80.

TSE NPI opened at C$43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$47.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.68.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

