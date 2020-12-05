Credit Suisse Group Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $79.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.55.

PRU stock opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

