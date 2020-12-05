Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CELP. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE CELP opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Cypress Environmental Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

