Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 179,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Delta Air Lines worth $84,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 187,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 800,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.36 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

