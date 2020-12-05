Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

ETR:LHA opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.70. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €17.20 ($20.24). The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

